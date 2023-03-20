Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Turk Pipkin
Turk Pipkin lives in Austin, Texas with his wife and children. He is author of seven books, including the novel Fast Greens, and is a contributing editor for Texas Monthly. He has written for magazines, television, and film.
By the Author
When Angels Sing
This classic Christmas story of rekindled spirit is the inspiration behind the 2013 holiday film Angels Sing, starring Harry Connick Jr., Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson,…