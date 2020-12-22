Tung Nguyen

Tung Nguyen, who fled Vietnam almost fifty years ago, cofounded the award-winning Hy Vong, a pioneering Vietnamese restaurant in Miami. She currently cooks for select pop-ups and catered events.



Katherine Manning cofounded Hy Vong. She manages Hy Vong’s pop-ups and catered events.



Lyn Nguyen is Tung Nguyen’s daughter. Before earning degrees from Harvard and Cornell, she helped wait tables at Hy Vong. She is the CEO and cofounder of Liquid Analytics, an artificial intelligence innovation firm.



Elisa Ung is an award-winning writer, book collaborator, and editor. She was the restaurant critic and dining columnist for Northjersey.com and the (Bergen) Record in New Jersey, and a staff writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer.