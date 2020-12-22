Tung Nguyen
Tung Nguyen, who fled Vietnam almost fifty years ago, cofounded the award-winning Hy Vong, a pioneering Vietnamese restaurant in Miami. She currently cooks for select pop-ups and catered events.Read More
Katherine Manning cofounded Hy Vong. She manages Hy Vong’s pop-ups and catered events.
Lyn Nguyen is Tung Nguyen’s daughter. Before earning degrees from Harvard and Cornell, she helped wait tables at Hy Vong. She is the CEO and cofounder of Liquid Analytics, an artificial intelligence innovation firm.
Elisa Ung is an award-winning writer, book collaborator, and editor. She was the restaurant critic and dining columnist for Northjersey.com and the (Bergen) Record in New Jersey, and a staff writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Katherine Manning cofounded Hy Vong. She manages Hy Vong’s pop-ups and catered events.
Lyn Nguyen is Tung Nguyen’s daughter. Before earning degrees from Harvard and Cornell, she helped wait tables at Hy Vong. She is the CEO and cofounder of Liquid Analytics, an artificial intelligence innovation firm.
Elisa Ung is an award-winning writer, book collaborator, and editor. She was the restaurant critic and dining columnist for Northjersey.com and the (Bergen) Record in New Jersey, and a staff writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Mango and Peppercorns
A powerful memoir of resilience, friendship, family, and food from the acclaimed chefs behind the award-winning Hy Vong Vietnamese restaurant in Miami.Through powerful narrative, archival…