Tracey Medeiros

Tracey Medeiros is a food writer, food stylist, and recipe developer and tester. Her recipes have appeared in Bon Appetit, Cooking Light, Eating Well, and Hampton Roads magazines. When she relocated to Vermont several years ago, she immediately became interested in the exciting local food scene there, and her interest led to the development of Dishing Up® Vermont.    
