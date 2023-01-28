Free shipping on orders $35+
Tracey Medeiros
Tracey Medeiros is a food writer, food stylist, and recipe developer and tester. Her recipes have appeared in Bon Appetit, Cooking Light, Eating Well, and Hampton Roads magazines. When she relocated to Vermont several years ago, she immediately became interested in the exciting local food scene there, and her interest led to the development of Dishing Up® Vermont.
By the Author
Dishing Up® Vermont
From world-renowned cheddar cheeses to the delectable dinners turned out by talented chefs, the Green Mountain State has its own unique and rich food traditions.…