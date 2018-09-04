Tom Satterly is a highly decorated combat veteran who was portrayed in the Oscar-winning 2001 film Black Hawk Down. He served in the Army twenty-five years, twenty in Delta Force. He has led hundreds of missions, including some of our nation’s most important special operations campaigns. He was awarded five Bronze Stars, two of them for valor. Today, he is fighting that battle against PTSD for other veterans through the All Secure Foundation. He lives in the Midwest.

Steve Jackson is a New York Times bestselling author of nonfiction crime, biographies and history, including Lucky Lady: The World War II Heroics of the USS Franklin and Santa Fe. He lives in western Colorado.