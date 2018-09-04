Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tom Satterly
Tom Satterly is a highly decorated combat veteran who was portrayed in the Oscar-winning 2001 film Black Hawk Down. He served in the Army twenty-five years, twenty in Delta Force. He has led hundreds of missions, including some of our nation’s most important special operations campaigns. He was awarded five Bronze Stars, two of them for valor. Today, he is fighting that battle against PTSD for other veterans through the All Secure Foundation. He lives in the Midwest.
Steve Jackson is a New York Times bestselling author of nonfiction crime, biographies and history, including Lucky Lady: The World War II Heroics of the USS Franklin and Santa Fe. He lives in western Colorado.
By the Author
All Secure
One of the most highly regarded Tier One Delta Force operators in American military history shares his war stories and personal battle with PTSD.As a…