Tom Ryan

Tom Ryan is the award-winning author of six books for children and teens. His debut novel, Way To Go, was published in 2012 with Orca, and was a nominee for the OLA White Pine Award, and made the 2013 ALA Rainbow List, as well as YALSA’s 2013 Quick Picks, with positive reviews from Publisher’s Weekly, Quill & Quire, and VOYA. His follow-up, Tag Along, received numerous glowing reviews from Kirkus, VOYA, and School Library Journal, and was nominated for a number of distinctions, including CCBC’s (Canadian Children’s Books Council) Best Books, the 2013 ALA Rainbow List, and was a nominee for the OLA White Pine Award and the Stellar Award. Tom was born and raised in Inverness, Nova Scotia, and currently lives in Halifax with his husband Andrew and their awesome dog.



Robin Stevenson is the author of 21 books for children and teens. Her books range from early chapter books, to middle-grade fiction and non-fiction, to young adult novels. She regularly presents in schools, offering book talks, creative writing workshops, and presentations on LGBTQ+ Pride. Robin’s YA novel A Thousand Shades of Blue was a finalist for Canada’s highest literary honor, the Governor General’s Award, and is included on CBC’s list, 100 YA Novels that Make You Proud to Be Canadian. Her middle-grade novel Record Breaker won the Silver Birch Award, Canada’s largest reader’s choice award for young readers. Robin lives on the west coast of Canada with her partner and their son.



