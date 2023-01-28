Free shipping on orders $35+
Tom Parker
Tom Parker is an author and illustrator who has written three volumes of Rules of Thumb, which The Wall Street Journal called a "brilliantly successful sample of our hidden intellectual resource." He is an IT specialist at Cornell University, a contributing writer for Make magazine, and a flight instructor. He lives in Ithaca, New York.
Rules of Thumb
A mix of folk wisdom, common sense, shared experience, the advice of experts, and the kind of group think that's made websites like Wikipedia so…