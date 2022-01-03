Tom Mustill is a biologist turned filmmaker and writer. He specializes in stories that inspire wonder and change, stories where people and nature meet. His collaborations, many with Greta Thunberg and David Attenborough, have won dozens of international awards, including Webbys, a BAFTA, and an EMMY nomination. They’ve been played at the UN, projected onto COP26, gone viral (70m+ views), and been shared by heads of state, the WHO, and Guns’N’Roses. In 2015, Tom was almost killed by a breaching humpback whale. Scientists showed him how to use AI to discover who the whale was and how similar tools might decode animal communications, the subject of his first book.