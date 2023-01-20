Free shipping on orders $35+
Tom Friedman
Tom Friedman is a writer, editor, and George Foster Peabody Award–winning documentary producer. He lives in Northern California.
By the Author
Unforgettable Senior Moments Page-A-Day Calendar 2023
A daily tribute to the mix of good old days and really bad memory. “Nothing is more responsible for the ‘good old days’ than a…
Buy the Book
1,000 Unforgettable Senior Moments
The president who left the nuclear launch codes in a suit at the dry cleaners. The novelist who put the orange juice outside and the…