Tom Cotton

Tom Cotton is a United States Senator for Arkansas and bestselling author of Sacred Duty. He served in Iraq with the 101st Airborne Division and in Afghanistan with a Provincial Reconstruction Team. Between combat tours, he served with the 3rd Infantry Regiment (“The Old Guard”) at Arlington National Cemetery. His military decorations include the Bronze Star, the Combat Infantryman Badge, and the Ranger Tab. He serves on the Senate Intelligence, Armed Services, and Judiciary Committees. Tom is married to Anna and they have two sons, Gabriel and Daniel.