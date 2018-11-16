Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tom Chatfield
Dr Tom Chatfield is a British writer, broadcaster and tech philosopher. Interested in using digital technology to improve our experiences, his past books, including Netymology, explore digital culture and have appeared in over two dozen countries and languages. He lives near London with his family.Read More
By the Author
The Gomorrah Gambit
With dark technology hollowing out global privacy, an elite hacker enters the belly of the beast in this compelling international conspiracy thriller.Azi Bello is an…