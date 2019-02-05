Tish Bellomo





Jade Taylor, former beauty director for NYLON, has written for publications including Refinery 29 and Bust.

Tish & Snooky Bellomo are pioneers of the 1970 NYC punk rock scene, performing with bands including Blondie. The sisters founded Manic Panic in 1977 on St. Mark’s Place, the first punk rock store in the U.S. More than forty years later, their vegan, award-winning hair color comes in every color of the rainbow and is available all over the world, but the sisters still live in New York City.