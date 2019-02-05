Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tish Bellomo
Tish & Snooky Bellomo are pioneers of the 1970 NYC punk rock scene, performing with bands including Blondie. The sisters founded Manic Panic in 1977 on St. Mark’s Place, the first punk rock store in the U.S. More than forty years later, their vegan, award-winning hair color comes in every color of the rainbow and is available all over the world, but the sisters still live in New York City.Read More
Jade Taylor, former beauty director for NYLON, has written for publications including Refinery 29 and Bust.
By the Author
Manic Panic Living in Color
Reveal your inner Aurora Borealis with Manic Panic Living in Color, the audacious beauty-and-lifestyle handbook from punk rock pioneers Tish and Snooky Bellomo, founders of…