Tim Johnston
Tim Johnston, a native of Iowa City, is the author of the New York Times bestseller Descent, as well as a young adult novel, Never So Green, and the story collection Irish Girl, winner of the Katherine Anne Porter Prize in Short Fiction.Read More
By the Author
The Current
"A first-rate thriller . . . Past and present merge in The Current, Tim Johnston's atmospheric, exquisitely suspenseful novel of two murders separated by ten…
Descent
“Read this astonishing novel . . . The magic of his prose equals the horror of Johnston’s story.” —The Washington Post The Rocky Mountains have cast their…