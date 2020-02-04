Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tim Gregory
Tim Gregory is a research scientist at the British Geological Survey in Nottingham, where he studies the geology of the early solar system using meteorites. He has a PhD from the University of Bristol and lives in Nottingham, UK.Read More
By the Author
Meteorite
The story of our solar system, planet, and life through meteoritesMeteorites have long been seen as portents of fate and messages from the gods, their…