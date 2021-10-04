Tilar J. Mazzeo
Tilar J. Mazzeo is the Clara C. Piper Associate Professor of English at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, and the author of numerous works of narrative nonfiction. Her books have been New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle, and Los Angeles Times bestsellers.Read More
By the Author
Sisters in Resistance
In a tale as twisted as any spy thriller, find out how three women were drawn together to deliver critical evidence of Axis war crimes…