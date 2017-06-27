Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Thomas Stirr

Thomas Stirr is a highly regarded executive coach and trainer. He specializes in leadership development, team building, strategy, marketing, and sales development. Thomas has a broad background having worked in various management disciplines for a number of major North American companies over the past twenty-five years. He was a regular columnist for Marketing Magazine and currently contributes a coaching e-column for esourcecanada.com. Miller’s Bolt is his first book.
