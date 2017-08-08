Thomas D. Williams

Thomas D. Williams, LC, ThD, is Vatican Analyst for CBS News and a professor of theology and ethics at the Regina Apostolorum Pontifical University in Rome. He has also worked extensively for NBC News and Britain’s Sky News, covering church and ethical issues, including the final illness and death of Pope John Paul II, the 2005 papal conclave, and the election of Pope Benedict XVI. Father Williams also regularly appeared in the MSNBC series The Ethical Edge and is author of several books and dozens of articles, both scholarly and popular.