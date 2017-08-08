Thomas D. Williams
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Can God Be Trusted?
Father Williams explores the most common obstacles that prevent people from trusting God, including personal betrayals, unfulfilled expectations, and seemingly unanswered prayers. He then explains…
Spiritual Progress
From the NBC consultant on Vatican Affairs comes an inspiring book that challenges readers to follow Jesus and discover the rich adventure of the Christian…
Knowing Right from Wrong
Father Williams explains how the conscience is formed through our training and experiences and informed by the Holy Spirit, making it an essential tool for…
Greater Than You Think
The recent runaway bestsellers God Is Not Great and The God Delusion have left Christians feeling defensive but not necessarily equipped to refute the accusations…