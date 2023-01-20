Free shipping on orders $35+
Thomas Cathcart
Thomas Cathcart graduated from Harvard with a degree in philosophy, studied theology at the University of Chicago, and embarked on a “checkered career” (his words) from college teaching to hospice management until, at the age of 67, he started his writing life by coauthoring Plato and a Platypus Walk into a Bar with Daniel Klein. Mr. Cathcart and his wife live in New York City.
By the Author
The Trolley Problem, or Would You Throw the Fat Guy Off the Bridge?
A trolley is careering out of control. Up ahead are five workers; on a spur to the right stands a lone individual. You, a bystander,…