Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Theresa Brown
Theresa Brown, RN, author of the New York Times bestseller The Shift, is a New York Times contributor. Her writing also appears on CNN.com and in the American Journal of Nursing, the Journal of the American Medical Association, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. She has been a guest on MSNBC Live and NPR’s Fresh Air. Her first book was Critical Care, and during what she calls her past life, she received a PhD in English from the University of Chicago. She lectures nationally and internationally on issues related to nursing, health care, and end of life. Find her at theresabrown.com
This author is represented by the Hachette Speakers Bureau.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Healing
“A stunning book that helped me understand how to survive a serious illness and how to understand hospitals in general. Theresa Brown is also a…
Buy the Book
Healing
“A stunning book that helped me understand how to survive a serious illness and how to understand hospitals in general. Theresa Brown is also a…
Buy the Book
The Shift
“An engrossing human drama . . . The Shift is one nurse's story, but it contains elements of every nurse's experience."—The Wall Street Journal Practicing…