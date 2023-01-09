Theresa Brown, RN, author of the New York Times bestseller The Shift, is a New York Times contributor. Her writing also appears on CNN.com and in the American Journal of Nursing, the Journal of the American Medical Association, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. She has been a guest on MSNBC Live and NPR’s Fresh Air. Her first book was Critical Care, and during what she calls her past life, she received a PhD in English from the University of Chicago. She lectures nationally and internationally on issues related to nursing, health care, and end of life. Find her at theresabrown.com



This author is represented by the Hachette Speakers Bureau.

