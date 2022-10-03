Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Thea Glassman
Thea Glassman is an entertainment journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times, Vanity Fair, Glamour, VICE, and The Hollywood Reporter. Her writing goes behind the scenes of films and television shows, from an insider's look at the making of The Office to a profile on prolific casting director Allison Jones. Glassman lives in Los Angeles and still feels a little bit emotional about The O.C. finale.Read More
By the Author
Freaks, Gleeks, and Dawson's Creek
The untold stories of seven revolutionary teen shows (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, My So-Called Life, Dawson’s Creek, Freaks and Geeks, The O.C., Friday Night…