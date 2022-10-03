Thea Glassman

Thea Glassman is an entertainment journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times, Vanity Fair, Glamour, VICE, and The Hollywood Reporter. Her writing goes behind the scenes of films and television shows, from an insider's look at the making of The Office to a profile on prolific casting director Allison Jones. Glassman lives in Los Angeles and still feels a little bit emotional about The O.C. finale.