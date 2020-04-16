Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Transition Network

The Transition Network (TTN) is a dynamic community of women who are creating exhilarating new transition possibilities. Members network online and through monthly programs and dynamic peer groups, with chapters in New York, Washington, Chicago, and other locations across the country. Members have had successful careers in government, finance, international corporations, education, and the arts. To find out more about The Transition Network, you can visit its Web site at http://www.TheTransitionNetwork.org.
