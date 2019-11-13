The Muffin Brothers

After a particularly intense game of Dungeons and Dragons, the Muffin Brothers wandered to the fridge for a late-night snack only to find themselves drawn into a strange netherworld. Here, where salty is sweet and sweet is sour, they battled a host of deliciously abominable treats. Now safely returned home, the brothers spend their time playing less risky games, such as Risk, while periodically regurgitating slug-like creatures. This is their first (and probably last) book.

