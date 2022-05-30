The Moth

Adam Gopnik is a staff writer at The New Yorker; he has written for the magazine since 1986. Gopnik has three National Magazine awards, for essays and for criticism, and also a George Polk Award for Magazine Reporting. In March of 2013, Gopnik was awarded the medal of Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters. The author of numerous bestselling books, including Paris to the Moon, he lives in New York City.



Catherine Burns is The Moth's long-time Artistic Director and a host and producer of the Peabody Award-winning The Moth Radio Hour. She is coauthor of the New York Times bestseller How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth, and the editor of the bestselling and critically acclaimed All These Wonders and Occasional Magic. Prior to The Moth, she directed the feature film A Pound of Flesh, and produced television and independent films. She attended her first Moth back in 2000, fell in love with the show, and was, in turn, a GrandSLAM contestant and volunteer in the Moth Community Program before joining the staff full time. Born and raised in Alabama, she now lives in Brooklyn with her husband and son.



George Dawes Green, founder of The Moth and Unchained, is an internationally celebrated author. His first novel, The Caveman’s Valentine, won the Edgar Award and became a motion picture starring Samuel L. Jackson. The Juror was an international bestseller in more than twenty languages and was the basis for the movie starring Demi Moore and Alec Baldwin. Ravens was chosen as one of the best books of 2009 by the Los Angeles Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Daily Mail. George grew up in Georgia and now lives in Brooklyn, New York.



The Moth is an acclaimed nonprofit organization dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling. Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented more than 50,000 stories, told live and without notes to standing­-room-only crowds worldwide. The Peabody Award-winning The Moth Radio Hour airs on more than 575 stations nationwide, and The Moth podcast is downloaded more than ninety million times annually.