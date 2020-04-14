Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation
Caroline Kennedy is the author/editor of ten bestselling books on constitutional law, American history, politics, and poetry. A graduate of Harvard University and Columbia Law School, Kennedy is active in the efforts to improve New York City public schools and serves as President of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use