The Javna brothers (Gordon & John) are founders of the Bathroom Reader’s Institute and creators of the bestselling Uncle John’s Bathroom Reader series (more than 15 million copies in print). Gordon was publisher and editor-in-chief of Portable Press and The Bathroom Readers’ Institute from 2000 to 2016. John has written dozens of books on pop culture and the environment, and founded EarthWorks Press in 1989. His book 50 Simple Things You Can Do to Save the Earth sold 5 million copies and was a #1 New York Times bestseller in 1990. Writing as the EarthWorks Group, he has sold over 10 million books on environmental activism.