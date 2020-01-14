The Harvard Lampoon

The Harvard Lampoon is the world’s oldest continuously published humor magazine. Many of its alums go on to be famous and successful-including Conan O’Brien, Kurt Andersen, Colin Jost, Lawrence O’Donnell, B.J. Novak, Andy Borowitz, Patricia Marx, Ian Frazier, dozens of SNL writers, the writer-producers of Atlanta, Veep, The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, and almost every Simpsons writer ever.