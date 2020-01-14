Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Harvard Lampoon
The Harvard Lampoon is the world’s oldest continuously published humor magazine. Many of its alums go on to be famous and successful-including Conan O’Brien, Kurt Andersen, Colin Jost, Lawrence O’Donnell, B.J. Novak, Andy Borowitz, Patricia Marx, Ian Frazier, dozens of SNL writers, the writer-producers of Atlanta, Veep, The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, and almost every Simpsons writer ever.Read More
By the Author
Lame of Thrones
For nine years, readers have been waiting for George R.R. Martin to finish A Song of Ice and Fire. Well, now he doesn't have to.…