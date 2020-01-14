Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Editors of GOOP
GOOP, led by Gwyneth Paltrow, is made up of a collective of editors who collaborate with a varied group of experts to curate an open-minded, curious approach to health-centric living. Launched in the fall of 2008, out of Paltrow’s kitchen, GOOP has grown from a weekly e-mail newsletter into a modern lifestyle brand and an indispensable resource for the very best, unbiased experiences, recipes, products, and advice.Read More
By the Author
The Sex Issue
A conversation-sparking book that explores the big questions of sexuality, seduction & sex. THE SEX ISSUE is an informative, revelatory read that gets at everything…