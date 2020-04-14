Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Chefs of Hell’s Kitchen
Hell’s Kitchen debuted on Fox in 2005 and is now in its eighteenth season. It is produced by ITV Studios America in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Arthur Smith, Kent Weed and Gordon Ramsay serve as executive producers.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use