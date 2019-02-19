Terry Squires is a veteran author, television host and creator of many gift products for teens and adults. She is the author/creator 19 books including the bestselling TodaysGirls.com series of twelve mysteries and a journal for teen girls. She also authored the Communicate Christ series, God’s Stories-My First Thoughts, Bible Stories for Bedtime, Ancient Heroes and created and contributed to the ONE Impact Bible.

Currently, Terry co-produces and hosts the Today’s Life – Stories of Unshakable Faith television program and mentors thousands to seek God’s truth through her programs, speaking and on her online ministry and website, I Seek Truth (www.iseektruth.com). She is a BSN graduate of Valparaiso University and is a RN. Terry lives in Nashville, Tennessee and is married to Ted Squires. Together, they have four grown sons, three grandsons, and a boston terrier named, Reagan.