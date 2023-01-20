Free shipping on orders $35+
Teresa Ghilarducci, Ph.D
Teresa Ghilarducci is the Bernard L. and Irene Schwartz Professor of Economics at the New School for Social Research. She has a Ph.D. in economics from the University of California at Berkeley, and is the author of When I’m 64: The Plot Against Pensions and the Plan to Save Them—and “Our Ridiculous Approach to Retirement,” one of the most emailed recent New York Times articles. An expert on retirement, pensions, and personal savings, Dr. Ghilarducci has been featured in Time, U.S. News & World Report, The New York Times, The National Journal, Parade, Money, Kiplinger’s, and BusinessWeek.
By the Author
How to Retire with Enough Money
Here is a single-sit read than can change the course of your retirement. Written by Dr. Teresa Ghilarducci, an economics professor, a retirement and savings…