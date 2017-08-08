Terdema Ussery

Rev. Dr. Terdema Ussery holds a B.S. in Business Administration, a J.D., and a Masters in Theology. He and his wife, Jean, served at the Emmanuel AME Church, Little Bethel United Holiness Church, and co-pastored the Pilgrim United Church of Christ in Los Angeles from 1995 to 2006. They have been married for fifty-six years and have three children, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Terdema Ussery is the father of Terdema L. Ussery II, the president and CEO of the National Basketball Association’s Dallas Mavericks.