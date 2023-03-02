Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Teeny Lamothe
Teeny Lamothe has written about pie for—and been featured in—the Huffington Post, Relish, CakeSpy, Refinery29, The Kitchn, and other print and online publications. She lives in Washington, D.C., where she runs her wholesale and custom pie-baking business, Teeny Pies, with the motto “eat pie. be happy. eat more pie.”
By the Author
Teeny's Tour of Pie
Teeny Lamothe is a young woman on a mission—and the mission is pie. Charming, passionate, determined, Teeny traveled America to work with the country's best…