Teasi Cannon

#1 New York Times bestselling author and psychologist, DR. LES PARROTT, has been featured on Oprah, CBS This Morning, Today Show, CNN, Fox News, The View, and in USA Today and the New York Times. Dr. Parrott, either alone or as a co-author with his wife, Dr. Leslie Parrott, has now published and sold very successfully more than 50 trade books. His books have sold a total of more than three million copies and they have been translated into more than 30 languages. Dr. Parrott worked with eHarmony as a consultant for more than a decade. He is also the creator of two “game-changing” online tools to help couples in their relationships: SYMBIS and Deep Love.