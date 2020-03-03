Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Teasel Muir-Harmony
Teasel Muir-Harmony is a curator in the space history department and lead curator of the Project Apollo collection at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. She previously worked for the American Institute of Physics and the Adler Planetarium and Astronomy Museum in Chicago. She lives in Washington, DC.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use