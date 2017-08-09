Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Taylor Downing
Taylor Downing is an award-winning television producer and the author of several “vivid and fast-paced” (Financial Times) history books, including Cold War, Spies in the Sky, and Churchill’s War Lab. He has also written for the Observer, the Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, History Today, and Military History Monthly. Downing lives in London.Read More
