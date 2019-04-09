Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Tatyana Fazlalizadeh

Tatyana Fazlalizadeh is a classically trained oil painter turned street artist, a Forbes “30 Under 30” recipient, and one of Brooklyn Magazine‘s “Most Influential People.” Her street art series, Stop Telling Women to Smile, has been covered by Time, NPR, MSNBC, Oxygen Network, and others. Fazlalizadeh lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Read More Arrow Icon