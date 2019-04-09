Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tatyana Fazlalizadeh
Tatyana Fazlalizadeh is a classically trained oil painter turned street artist, a Forbes “30 Under 30” recipient, and one of Brooklyn Magazine‘s “Most Influential People.” Her street art series, Stop Telling Women to Smile, has been covered by Time, NPR, MSNBC, Oxygen Network, and others. Fazlalizadeh lives in Brooklyn, New York.Read More
Stop Telling Women to Smile
The debut book from a celebrated artist on the urgent topic of street harassmentEvery day, all over the world, women are catcalled and denigrated simply…