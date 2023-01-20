Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Taro Yaguchi
Taro Yaguchi is the founder of Taro's Origami Studio. By profession, he is a Japanese patent attorney who holds offices in Tokyo, Osaka, and Philadelphia. Like all Japanese children, Taro grew up making origami at a young age, but it wasn't until he was a grown man that origami became his passion. His initial design was a paper airplane that contained his firm's information on one side and a plane design on the other. This proved so popular that he started experimenting with new folds on the long transpacific flights his business requires. Now Taro's Origami Studio has dozens of original designs ranging from cars and trucks to animals to buildings, and has partnered with companies and brands like Nickelodeon, Chase, ABC, Lord & Taylor, and Uniqlo, among others.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Origami City
Fold it. Design it. Play with it. This amazing origami city, with 75 fold-by-number origami models, is yours! Do you want an ice-cream shop…