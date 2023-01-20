Taro Yaguchi

Taro Yaguchi is the founder of Taro's Origami Studio. By profession, he is a Japanese patent attorney who holds offices in Tokyo, Osaka, and Philadelphia. Like all Japanese children, Taro grew up making origami at a young age, but it wasn't until he was a grown man that origami became his passion. His initial design was a paper airplane that contained his firm's information on one side and a plane design on the other. This proved so popular that he started experimenting with new folds on the long transpacific flights his business requires. Now Taro's Origami Studio has dozens of original designs ranging from cars and trucks to animals to buildings, and has partnered with companies and brands like Nickelodeon, Chase, ABC, Lord & Taylor, and Uniqlo, among others.



