Tara Isabella Burton

Tara Isabella Burton is staff religion and faith writer for Vox. Her work on religion, culture, and place can be found at National Geographic, Wall Street Journal, Al Jazeera, The Economist’s 1843, Aeon, the BBC, the Atlantic, Salon, and more. She has received The Spectator’s 2012 Shiva Naipaul Memorial Prize and a 2016 Lowell Thomas Award. She lives in New York City.