Tanmeet Sethi, MD

Tanmeet Sethi, MD, is an Integrative Medicine physician who has devoted her career to caring for the most vulnerable and to teaching young resident physicians how to care for these communities in the most humane and skillful way possible. She is senior faculty for the Center of Mind-Body Medicine, led by renowned psychiatrist and author James Gordon, who created a model to foster resilience even after the most horrific traumas. Dr. Sethi lectures nationally and has spoken on three TEDx stages about using gratitude as medicine. She lives in Seattle with her family.