Free shipping on orders $35+

Tania Unsworth

The daughter of the late novelist Barry Unsworth, Tania Unsworth spent her childhood in Cambridge, UK, before moving to America in her early twenties. She currently lives in Boston with her husband and two sons. She’s written one previous novel for young readers, The One Safe Place, which has been named to numerous state book award lists. Her website is http://www.taniaunsworth.com.
Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon