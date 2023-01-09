Free shipping on orders $35+
Tammi Hartung
Tammi Hartung is the author of Cattail Moonshine & Milkweed Medicine, Homegrown Herbs, and The Wildlife-Friendly Vegetable Gardener. She has been growing and working with herbs for more than 40 years and is a frequent teacher and lecturer. She and her husband cultivate more than 1800 varieties of herbs, heirloom food plants, and perennial seed crops on their organic farm in Colorado.
Cattail Moonshine & Milkweed Medicine
International Herb Association's 2017 Thomas DeBaggio Book Award Winner2016 Silver Nautilus Book Award Winner History, literature, and botany meet in this charming tour of how…
Homegrown Herbs
Enjoy a thriving, fragrant herb garden and use your harvest to bring beauty, flavor, and health to your everyday life. Tammi Hartung provides in-depth profiles…