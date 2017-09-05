Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tamler Sommers
Tamler Sommers is an associate professor of philosophy at the University of Houston. He is the host of the podcast “Very Bad Wizards” and the author of two previous books. Sommers holds a PhD in philosophy from Duke University. He lives in Houston, Texas.Read More
Why Honor Matters
A controversial call to put honor at the center of morality To the modern mind, the idea of honor is outdated, sexist, and barbaric. It…