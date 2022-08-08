Tamara Duker Freuman, MS, RD, CDN

Tamara Duker Freuman, MS, RN, CDN, is a nationally-known expert in digestive health and medical nutrition therapy for gastrointestinal diseases. In addition to her clinical work, Tamara is a high-profile nutrition writer whose advice is read by hundreds of thousands of people each month in publications including U.S. News & World Report’s eat + run blog where she is a contributor, and its syndicates, MSN Health, and Yahoo! Health. She lives in Nyack, NY with her husband and twin children.