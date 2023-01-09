Free shipping on orders $35+
Tab Hunter
Tab Hunter, a star of screen, stage, and television, has appeared in more than fifty films, including Damn Yankees, Battle Cry, and Polyester. He continues to work as a film producer, and lives in southern California.
Eddie Muller, an authority on film noir, is the author of Dark City Dames as well as two mystery novels. He lives in the San Francisco area.
Tab Hunter Confidential
"Mesmerizing." —The New York Times Book Review Welcome to Hollywood, circa 1950, the end of the Golden Age. A remarkably handsome young boy, still a…