Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Sylvia Wilkinson
Sylvia Wilkinson is the author of five previous novels and a series of racing books for young readers. She is also the author of two nonfiction books on racing. She was born and raised in North Carolina.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
On the 7th Day God Created the Chevrolet
Tom Pate can't leave the family farm behind fast enough. Drag racing his candy-apple-red 1955 Chevy Bel Air is just the first step in a…