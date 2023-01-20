Suzy Becker is an author, artist, and entrepreneur, a former White House Fellow (the Clinton administration), a Bunting Fellow at Radcliffe College, a winner of the Anti-Defamation League’s “A World of Difference” award, and the founder of Ride FAR (Ride for AIDS Resources). Her books include the #1 New York Times bestseller All I Need to Know I Learned from My Cat, I Had Brain Surgery, What’s Your Excuse?, and My Dog’s the World’s Best Dog. She lives with her family in central Massachusetts.

