Suzy Becker
Suzy Becker is an author, artist, and entrepreneur, a former White House Fellow (the Clinton administration), a Bunting Fellow at Radcliffe College, a winner of the Anti-Defamation League’s “A World of Difference” award, and the founder of Ride FAR (Ride for AIDS Resources). Her books include the #1 New York Times bestseller All I Need to Know I Learned from My Cat, I Had Brain Surgery, What’s Your Excuse?, and My Dog’s the World’s Best Dog. She lives with her family in central Massachusetts.
By the Author
All I Need to Know I Learned From My Cat (And Then Some)
In the years since we first published All I Need to Know I Learned from My Cat , with over 2 million copies in print…