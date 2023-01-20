Free shipping on orders $35+

Suzanne Riss

Suzanne Riss is a former editor in chief of Working Mother, the author of The Working Mom Survival Guide, and the mother of a son. Jill Sockwell is a former advertising executive, now real estate agent, and mom to two daughters. Together they started the Maplewood Divorce Club, a very successful support group for divorcing women in their New Jersey town.
 
