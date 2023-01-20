Free shipping on orders $35+
Suzanne Riss
Suzanne Riss is a former editor in chief of Working Mother, the author of The Working Mom Survival Guide, and the mother of a son. Jill Sockwell is a former advertising executive, now real estate agent, and mom to two daughters. Together they started the Maplewood Divorce Club, a very successful support group for divorcing women in their New Jersey town.
By the Author
The Optimist's Guide to Divorce
“Like having a heart-to-heart with a compassionate, no-nonsense best friend. It’s chock-full of wisdom, practical advice, encouragement, and what every woman in the midst of…