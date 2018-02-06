Susi Holliday
Susi Holliday grew up in East Lothian. A life-long fan of crime and horror, her short stories have been published in various places, and she was shortlisted for the inaugural CWA Margery Allingham competition. She is the author of three novels in the Banktoun trilogy, Black Wood, Willow Walk and The Damselfly. She is married and lives in London.
You can find out more at http://www.sjiholliday.com
By the Author
The Deaths of December
'A cracking read. The perfect Christmas gift for crime fans' C. L. Taylor, author of The Lie'A quirky, cleverly plotted crime story' Sunday Mirror'A festive…