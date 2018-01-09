Susanne Jansson

SUSANNE JANSSON was born in 1972 in Åmål, Sweden. She later moved to Gothenburg to work in advertising and then to New York to study photography. After returning to Sweden, she worked as a freelance photographer while studying journalism, and for the past twenty years she has been combining her work as a photographer with freelance journalism. This is her debut novel. Jansson lives with her family outside Gothenburg.