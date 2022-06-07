Susannah Breslin

Susannah Breslin is an investigative journalist and a Forbes senior contributor. Prior to joining Forbes, she was the 2018-2019 Lawrence Grauman Jr. Post-graduate Fellow at U.C. Berkeley's Investigative Reporting Program. Her work has appeared in The Atlantic, The Daily Beast, Slate, Salon, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, The Guardian, The New York Post, Variety, and others. Breslin holds a B.A. in English from U.C. Berkeley and an M.A. from the Program for Writers at the University of Illinois at Chicago. She lives in Los Angeles.