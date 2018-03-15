Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Susan Lubner
Susan Lubner is the author of three picture books and the middle grade novel, The Upside of Ordinary. Her stories have also appeared in Spider and Highlights. Besides reading and writing, Susan loves taking long walks, spending time on the water at Cape Code, the color blue, painting, and eating lots of chocolate. She lives in Massachusetts, but was born and raised in Maine, where her family always had two, three, or sometimes four cats.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Lizzy and the Good Luck Girl
Told with humor and heart, this is a middle grade story about family, friendship, and hope--plus cats in sweaters!Living in the small town of East…